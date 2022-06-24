Karakoram Express train to stop at Bahawalpur now

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 41-Up/42-Down Karakoram Express, runs between Lahore and Karachi via Faisalabad, to stop at Bahawalpur railway stations.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the stopover has been given to facilitatepeople of the area. The train will now stop at Bahawalpur railway station for two minutefrom the both sides.