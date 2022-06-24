UrduPoint.com

Karakoram Express Train To Stop At Bahawalpur Now

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 41-Up/42-Down Karakoram Express, runs between Lahore and Karachi via Faisalabad, to stop at Bahawalpur railway stations.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, the stopover has been given to facilitatepeople of the area. The train will now stop at Bahawalpur railway station for two minutefrom the both sides.

More Stories From Pakistan

