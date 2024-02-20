Open Menu

Karakoram Highway Closed After Landsliding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Karakoram highway closed after landsliding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Karakoram highway has been closed on Tuesday after heavy rainfall and landslides in Kohistan and Diamer area, whereas all kinds of traffic have been diverted to alternative routes.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), road clearance work was in progress which would open tomorrow (Wednesday), a private news channel reported.

Thousands of passengers travelling to and from Gilgit-Baltistan are stranded due to road blockades, as temperatures dropped below zero, and electricity remained suspended.

