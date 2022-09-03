UrduPoint.com

Karakoram Highway Restored For Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Saturday said that the Karakoram Highway was restored for all types of traffic.

According to NHA Spokesperson, the Thakot to Kayal bridge was constructed with two lanes for all types of traffic and two lanes were open for all types of traffic on Achar Nala.

He said two lanes were also open for light traffic on Somer Nalla bridge.

Meanwhile two lanes were open for all types of traffic from Sarasin to Khunjerab.

The passengers and drivers of big vehicles have been advised to exercise extreme caution while crossing the Uchar Nallah, Kayal bridge and Zaid Khowar area.

NHA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) teams were active in restoring the Karakoram highway.

