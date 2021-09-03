Karakoram International University closes for indefinite period for security reasons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Karakoram International University (KIU) has closed for indefinite period for security reasons.

According to Director Public Relations Mir Tazeem Akhtar, the main campus of Karakoram International University has closed for students for indefinite period due to security concerns as communicated by the provincial government.

The university has also postponed the final semester exams. The examinations will be held after the reopening of the university. The university will remain open to faculty and staff, according the press statement of the university.