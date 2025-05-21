Open Menu

Karakoram International University (KIU) To Establish Nursing School In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB

Karakoram International University (KIU) Wednesday, in a meeting, took a significant step to establish a Nursing School to promote nursing education in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Karakoram International University (KIU) Wednesday, in a meeting, took a significant step to establish a Nursing school to promote nursing education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting aimed to promote nursing education and prepare trained nursing staff to strengthen the health system in the region.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah emphasized KIU's commitment to launching a high-quality nursing program with modern facilities, experienced faculty and a robust curriculum.

District Health Officer Gilgit, Dr.

Zaeem Zia, appreciated KIU's initiative and assured technical and institutional support for the Nursing School.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to initiate practical steps for establishing the Nursing School, including faculty recruitment, infrastructure development, and registration processes.

The establishment of the Nursing School is expected to significantly improve public health services in Gilgit-Baltistan by providing professional nursing education and trained healthcare professionals.

APP/saf/378

Recent Stories

India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage ..

India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages ..

Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Karakoram International University (KIU) to establ ..

Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB

1 minute ago
 Dialogue should serve nation, not individuals: Dr. ..

Dialogue should serve nation, not individuals: Dr. Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 Police arrest two-member of a gang

Police arrest two-member of a gang

1 minute ago
 Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 agai ..

Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 against United in Eliminator I

28 minutes ago
Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recov ..

Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recovers over 8 kg of hashish

28 minutes ago
 AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terr ..

AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terrorist act

28 minutes ago
 PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on prom ..

PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

28 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terroris ..

Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terrorism: State Minister for Interior ..

28 minutes ago
 Ulema conference held to promote national unity & ..

Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..

52 minutes ago
 PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Kh ..

PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan