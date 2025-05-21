Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Karakoram International University (KIU) Wednesday, in a meeting, took a significant step to establish a Nursing school to promote nursing education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting aimed to promote nursing education and prepare trained nursing staff to strengthen the health system in the region.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah emphasized KIU's commitment to launching a high-quality nursing program with modern facilities, experienced faculty and a robust curriculum.

District Health Officer Gilgit, Dr.

Zaeem Zia, appreciated KIU's initiative and assured technical and institutional support for the Nursing School.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to initiate practical steps for establishing the Nursing School, including faculty recruitment, infrastructure development, and registration processes.

The establishment of the Nursing School is expected to significantly improve public health services in Gilgit-Baltistan by providing professional nursing education and trained healthcare professionals.

