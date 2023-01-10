UrduPoint.com

Karakoram Winterlude 5 To Begin Tomorrow In Hunza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Karakoram Winterlude 5 to begin tomorrow in Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Karakoram Winterlude 5 will begin tomorrow in Altit, Hunza.

The festival will feature ice hockey, ice climbing, figure skating and mountain biking events from January 11-16, 2023.

A total of 10 (six males & four females) teams will be competing in the event, with a total of 250 players, including international athletes.

