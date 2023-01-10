Karakoram Winterlude 5 to begin tomorrow in Hunza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Karakoram Winterlude 5 will begin tomorrow in Altit, Hunza.

The festival will feature ice hockey, ice climbing, figure skating and mountain biking events from January 11-16, 2023.

A total of 10 (six males & four females) teams will be competing in the event, with a total of 250 players, including international athletes.