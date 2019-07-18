Karakorum express delayed by 5 hrs

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) -:The passengers of Karachi-Lahore Korakoram Express had to suffer five-hour delay when a 'connect rod' of one of its coaches snapped near Khanewal railway station on Thursday.

The 'connect rod' of a coach broke off while the train was approaching Khanewal railway station.

However, it was safely halted at the railway station and the affected coach was detached from rest of the train but later it was allowed to leave for its destination, railways officials said.

Passengers had to wait for five hours at Khanewal railway station in hot, humid weather before they were allowed to board the train and resume their journey to Lahore.