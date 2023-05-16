UrduPoint.com

Karakorum International University To Hold Conference On May 17-18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Karakorum International University, Gilgit in collaboration with The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) will organize a two-day conference from May 17-18

The conference is aimed at providing a joint platform for leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, businessmen and political thinkers to share their expert views on untapped socio-economic opportunities, and hidden challenges in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region, said a press release.

The senior intellectuals belonging to every sphere of life from across the region will be sharing their valuable ideas for the political, economic and environmental development of GB.

The conference will feature several activities, including expert talks, panel discussions, open mic sessions and book/report launches covering various aspects of the economy, with a laser focus on GB.

