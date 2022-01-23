UrduPoint.com

Karakorum Winter Sports Concludes With Colorful Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Karakorum Winter sports concluded with colourful event in Altit, Hunza here Sunday. Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major General Jawwad Ahmed was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

Senior Minister Col (r) Abbaidullah Baig, provincial secretaries, other civil and military officials besides large number of audience from across Gilgit-Baltistan and other parts of Pakistan were present at the final day event.

This winter festival featured ice hockey, ice climbing, mountain cycling and other winter sports.

More Stories From Pakistan

