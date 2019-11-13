UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karakuram Express Derails In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

Karakuram Express derails in Lahore

A locomotive and power van of Lahore bound Karakuram Express train derailed at Safdarabad railway station on Wednesday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A locomotive and power van of Lahore bound Karakuram Express train derailed at Safdarabad railway station on Wednesday morning.

However, rail traffic remained smooth as trains were passed through loopline, says a Pakistan Railway spokesperson.

Later, Karakuram Express resumed its journey with the new locomotive.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Railway Traffic Van

Recent Stories

U.S. Joins Pakistan’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunam ..

2 minutes ago

Federal cabinet's sub-committee grants four-week c ..

21 minutes ago

Germany, Netherland to take back Daesh/ISIS terror ..

8 minutes ago

First group of Sikh yatrees returns in Lahore

8 minutes ago

Govt all set to take action against middle man for ..

8 minutes ago

Stocks hit by trade doubts, Hong Kong unrest

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.