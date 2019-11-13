Karakuram Express derails in Lahore

A locomotive and power van of Lahore bound Karakuram Express train derailed at Safdarabad railway station on Wednesday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A locomotive and power van of Lahore bound Karakuram Express train derailed at Safdarabad railway station on Wednesday morning.

However, rail traffic remained smooth as trains were passed through loopline, says a Pakistan Railway spokesperson.

Later, Karakuram Express resumed its journey with the new locomotive.