Karakuram Express Derails In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A locomotive and power van of Lahore bound Karakuram Express train derailed at Safdarabad railway station on Wednesday morning.
However, rail traffic remained smooth as trains were passed through loopline, says a Pakistan Railway spokesperson.
Later, Karakuram Express resumed its journey with the new locomotive.