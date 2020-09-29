UrduPoint.com
Karamullah Soomro Posted As AIG Establishment Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

An officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Karamullah Soomro presently posted as AIG Estate Management, CPO, Sindh at Karachi was transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Establishment, Hyderabad Region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Karamullah Soomro presently posted as AIG Estate Management, CPO, Sindh at Karachi was transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Establishment, Hyderabad Region.

According to a notification issued by Inspector General Police, Sindh on Tuesday, Karamullah Soomro will replace Attaullah K Chandio, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) who was transferred and directed to report to CPO.

