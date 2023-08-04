Karamullah Waqasi appointed as PPPP Chief Whip in KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter's President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has appointed Karamullah Waqasi as PPPP Chief Whip in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The appointment was made with the approval of PPP leadership.

Khuhro also appointed Juman Darwan and Dil Mohammed as Deputy Parliamentary leaders of PPPP.

The PPP Sindh President has issued a notification in this regard.