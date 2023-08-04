Open Menu

Karamullah Waqasi Appointed As PPPP Chief Whip For KMC

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Karamullah Waqasi appointed as PPPP Chief Whip for KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter's President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has appointed Karamullah Waqasi as PPPP Chief Whip for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The appointment was made with the approval of PPP leadership.

Khuhro also appointed Juman Darwan and Dil Mohammed as Deputy Parliamentary leaders of PPPP for KMC.

The PPP Sindh President has issued a notification in that regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran K ..

IHC sets aside Thoshakhana verdict against Imran Khan

29 minutes ago
 IRENA publishes report on establishing circular st ..

IRENA publishes report on establishing circular steel sector during G20 minister ..

55 minutes ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releas ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat while releasing PCGA cotton data for Augus ..

2 hours ago
 NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Tru ..

NAB summons Imran Khan in 190m pounds Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

3 hours ago
 Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Globa ..

Chinese media to actively participate in 2nd Global Media Congress: Chinese Envo ..

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd ..

Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EN-WWF launch 2nd &#039;Ambassadors for Nature&# ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on ..

Pakistan stresses to implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

4 hours ago
 ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

4 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan