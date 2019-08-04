UrduPoint.com
Karan Khan Says He Loves Country, Language

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Karan Khan says he loves country, language

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Prominent Pashto Singer Karan Khan Sunday lashed out unwanted criticism on him on social media by certain circles and said he loves his mother land Pakistan the most.

Talking to APP Karan Khan said that I being a patriotic love my country and its people specially Pashtuns living across the world.

He said that he is signing for Pashtuns whether they are living in Pakistan, Afghanistan or in other parts of the world.

He said that he born in district Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will always love his country.

Being a PhD student from University of Peshawar he knows better what is right and what is wrong he said.

He dispelled all impression about him wrong doings on social media.

Karan Khan said that he has millions of fans around the world who are more supreme and close to him.

"I tried to chose lyrics close to the natural beauty and according to the situation so that to make both fun and entertainment for my valuable fans" Karan Khan said.

He said criticism is good for him because it helps improving things besides making good numbers for his fans.

Karan Khan said that I always gave weightage to the beauty of the nature in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has famous for its national beauties around the world.

It is worth mentioning here that recently Karan Khan sang a song with the collaboration of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to elaborate tourist places and peace in the province.

