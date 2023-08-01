Karandaaz Pakistan, NIBAF join hands to empower education system in GB

Karandaaz Pakistan and NIBAF State Bank of Pakistan have come together to sign a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with an objective to empower the education system in Gilgit Baltistan (GB)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Karandaaz Pakistan and NIBAF State Bank of Pakistan have come together to sign a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with an objective to empower the education system in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The agreement aimed to train 3000 Government Primary School teachers in GB.

Upon the request of the GB government, Karandaaz Pakistan has taken on the responsibility to sponsor a series of comprehensive training sessions for primary school teachers.

In the initial phase, the curriculum will be implemented for grades 1 to 5 in all primary schools and all the teachers of the respective schools will get training to teach the curriculum.

Subsequently, in the second phase, it will extend to grades 6 to 12.

To commemorate this collaboration, the Chief Secretary of GB graced the virtual ceremony on Zoom and conveyed his best wishes for the successful execution of this commendable project.

This strategic partnership among Karandaaz Pakistan and NIBAF State Bank of Pakistan held great promise in enhancing Financial Literacy and knowledge in GB's education landscape, paving the way for a brighter and more empowered future for the students.