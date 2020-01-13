Karazai asks Nawaz Sharif to fully support JUI-F Chief to make PTI govt fall: Sami Ibrahim

(@fidahassanain)

Sami Ibrahim has said that apparently Karazai went to inquire after ailing Nawaz Sharif but he asked him to support upcoming rally of JUI-F Chief to make PTI government fall during a show on YouTube channel.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) Former Afghan President Hamid Karazai asked PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif to fully support Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for his upcoming rally against PTI government, a tv anchor claimed here on Monday.

Hamid Karazai’s meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif apparently went there at Avenfield flats to inquire him after but the TV anchor said that he was there to ask him to fully support JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for his upcoming rally against the PTI government.

“He asked Nawaz Sharif to fully support Maulana Fazl’s rally to make PTI government fall,” claimed Sami Ibrahim—a TV anchor during a show. He made this revelation through his Youtube channel.

Sami Ibrahim said that Hamid Karazai had several attempts to defame Pakistan in the past.