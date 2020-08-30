Karbala guides human to distinguish between right, wrong: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions sacrificed their lives for the glory of islam at Karbala.

In her message on Youm-e-Ashura, she said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life but did not bow before the evil forces.

It was a battle between right and wrong, and the right emerged victorious whereas wrong was the loser, she said.

The minister said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for Islam.

" She said the tragedy of Karbala helped clearly distinguish between right and wrong.

She said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) saved the Shariat of his grandfather. The great Imam never compromised on the principles of Islam, she added.

She said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave us a message to defy the evil."Dr Yasmin said that Youm-e-Ashur guides human to adopt the great message ofHazrat Imam Hussain (RA)."