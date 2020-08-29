UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karbala Incident Gives Lesson Of Truth, Righteousness: Minister

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:58 PM

Karbala incident gives lesson of truth, righteousness: Minister

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their precious lives for truth and righteousness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their precious lives for truth and righteousness.

In his message issued here in connection with Youm-e-Ashur, he said, "Karbala incident gives us a lesson about standing firm with truth.

"He said that there was a need to make a pledge to follow the message of Karbala incident in letter and spirit.

Aleem Khan said, "We should set aside all our differences and must promote the message of islam."

Related Topics

Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Karbala All

Recent Stories

9th Muharram processions culminate peacefully

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Army, Navy rescue, relief efforts continu ..

33 seconds ago

Opposition working without any agenda: Governor

37 seconds ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over death of Sarai ..

41 seconds ago

Youm e Ashura an icon of exceptional significance ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Reporters Return Home After Expulsion From ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.