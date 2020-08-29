Karbala incident gives lesson of truth, righteousness: Minister

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their precious lives for truth and righteousness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions sacrificed their precious lives for truth and righteousness.

In his message issued here in connection with Youm-e-Ashur, he said, "Karbala incident gives us a lesson about standing firm with truth.

"He said that there was a need to make a pledge to follow the message of Karbala incident in letter and spirit.

Aleem Khan said, "We should set aside all our differences and must promote the message of islam."