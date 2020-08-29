UrduPoint.com
Karbala Incident Teaches Muslims To Wage Jihad Against Oppression: Chief Minister

Karbala incident teaches Muslims to wage Jihad against oppression: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Muharram-ul-Haram reminded the glorious sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for upholding of Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Muharram-ul-Haram reminded the glorious sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for upholding of Islam.

In a message to mark the Ashura Day, the CM said, "Karbala incident gives a lesson that forces of evil have to face defeat while islam will remain forever".

He said, "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) upheld the truth and did not bow before evil." "Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with his deeds and actions, taught us to raise the voice for truth and protect human values", he added.

The Punjab CM said that great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala had revived the universal principles of Islam including patience, tolerance and sacrifice till the Day of Judgment.

He said, "The battle between truth and falsehood in Karbala teaches Muslims to wage jihad against oppression and evil." He said that battle between good and evil had been going on for many decades in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and thousands of Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives.

Usman Buzdar said that tyrant Modi had perpetrated brutality and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and the day was not far away when the sacrifices of martyrs would bear fruits.

The journey of martyrs of Karbala, their courage and immortal sacrifices would continue to provide encouragement and enthusiasm to the oppressed nations till the end of the time, he maintained.

The CM said, "We have to reaffirm our lives to follow theenlightened teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in areal sense".

