Karbala incident teaches us to reject wrong: Malik Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq said that Karbala incident teaches people to support the right and reject the wrong. strongly so that good deeds could be promoted in the society.

In a message for Ashura Day here on Sunday, he said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (May Allah be pleased with him) and his companions rendered their lives for the glory of islam and set a precedent in Karbala.

He said their sacrifice enlightened the route of spirit and virtue.He urged the Muslim Ummah to follow footprints of Imam Hussain to lead a successful life in this world and hereafter.

He also requested the leaders of Muslim worlds to play their dynamic role for stopping barbarism in Kashmir, Palestine, Bosnia and Burma, where Muslims were leading miserable life due to cruelty of non-Muslim forces.