Karbala Reminds Of Innumerable Sacrifices: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Karbala reminds of innumerable sacrifices: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Quranic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashura, the CM said the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala were worth following for us.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions did not surrender before the falsehood and sacrificed their lives, he added. He said the incident of Karbala reminds us of the invaluable sacrifices.

This was not an incident of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) but a part of the blessed life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he said.

The martyrs live in the annals of history but the legacy of the falsehood does not survive, he asserted.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions had given a strong message of not surrendering before the falsehood by sacrificing their lives and this incident had enlivened the golden principles of islam forever. There is a growing need to follow the golden principles of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the nation should thwart the enemy's designs through unity, he emphasised.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave the sacrifice for the supremacy of Islam and humanity and taught the whole world to raise the voice of truth through his strong character and action, he concluded.

