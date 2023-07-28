Open Menu

Karbala Tells Us That Great Goals Need Tremendous Sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the tragedy of Karbala teaches us that great sacrifices have to be made for great goals and in the end victory is always for truth

According to the statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House on Friday, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said in his message on the occasion of Ashura Day that Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) sacrificed his life and that of his loved ones, which taught all of us that the one who stands with the truth can get his head can be cut, but it cannot bend.

He further said that all the companions of Imam Hussain (RA), including his sister Bibi Zainab's courage, patience, independence, and prudence, are also a beacon of light.

He said that PPP and its leadership have always fought against every Yazid of the era and offered eternal sacrifices.

He said his party will try to adapt it in the light of Imam Hussain's teachings and on Ashura Day we reiterate our pledge to resist whatever form the Yazidi thought takes in the country and society because Hussain is the name of fighting the oppressor and supporting the oppressed.

