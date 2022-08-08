UrduPoint.com

Karbala Tragedy Teaches About Supremacy Of Truth: Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Karbala tragedy teaches about supremacy of truth: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Ashura Muharram reminds the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

In his message issued here on Monday, he said:" The Karbala tragedy teaches us about supremacy of truth and resistance against the oppression".

The governor said: "The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala gives a message to all of us that we should always support the truth by clearly distinguishing between the right and wrong".

He said: " Let us be firmly committed to truth, justice and bravery, making the immortal messageof Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the motto of our lives".

Related Topics

Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Karbala All Muharram

Recent Stories

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express ..

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's cou ..

Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by Israeli settlers

1 hour ago
 Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold med ..

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

1 hour ago
 TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ..

TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious so ..

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious social media campaign

3 hours ago
 Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.