UrduPoint.com

Karela Cultivation Should Be Completed In March

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Karela cultivation should be completed in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of 'karela' (bitter gourd) immediately and complete it during March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department (Extension) told APP here on Monday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of karela as these have better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum production.

The farmers should use 3.5 to 4 kilograms of seed of karela for cultivation per acre crop and contact the Agriculture Department immediately if they needed any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture March

Recent Stories

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th Nat ..

Major General Faisal Al Shehhi inaugurates 6th National Service Career Fair

11 minutes ago
 Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares br ..

Women’s League exhibition matches: PCB shares broadcast details

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Chairman of SAEEPC Committee

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SAEEPC Committee

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, governme ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on ECD, government nurseries of SEC

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree dissolving Sharjah Education Council

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.