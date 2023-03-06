Karela cultivation should be completed in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers to start cultivation of 'karela' (bitter gourd) immediately and complete it during March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department (Extension) told APP here on Monday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of karela as these have better disease resistance in addition to provide maximum production.

The farmers should use 3.5 to 4 kilograms of seed of karela for cultivation per acre crop and contact the Agriculture Department immediately if they needed any assistance or guidance in this regard, he added.