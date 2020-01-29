UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karigar Mela To Empower Rural Communities Inspires Karachiites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:57 PM

Karigar Mela to empower rural communities inspires Karachiites

The Karigar Mela in Karachi was an opportunity for rural communities of the province to display their handicraft and empowered to gain direct market linkages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karigar Mela in Karachi was an opportunity for rural communities of the province to display their handicraft and empowered to gain direct market linkages.

The two-day event that concluded on Wednesday was supported by Thardeep Rural Development Program (TRDP) and the European Union under the Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strengthening and Support (SUCCESS) Program.

It provided a number of men and women artisans a chance to have direct interaction with local and foreign proponents of their work.

"The work is intricate and beautiful that can be modified in accordance to modern day needs," said Jane Smith married to a Pakistani and engaged in handicraft business.

Dr. Allah Nawaz Samoo mentioned that over 200,000 poor households are being helped under the SUCCESS Program with the goal of breaking the poverty cycle.

"The Karigar Mela itself was aimed at directly connecting the thousands of rural artisans and skilled workers with mainstream markets without any interference and exploitation by middle man," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of European Union, Androulla Kaminara said the strong record of friendship between EU and Pakistan has been particularly focused on betterment of masses at the grassroots levels.

Presently different EU funded projects worth 650 million are underway in Pakistan and these are mainly to express solidarity of people of Europe with their Pakistani counterparts.

" We want to help government in its efforts towards poverty eradication," said Ambassador Kaminara claiming that SUCCESS Program supported with a funding of 18 million euro is one of the most impressive projects.

"The project underway in Sindh - Pakistan is important because it tackles with poverty through active involvement of marginalized people," she said appreciating that communities were being empowered on sustainable basis.

Androulla Kaminara also appreciated that Sindh Government has also introduced poverty reduction strategy and taking its ownership.

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Shehla Raza assuring absolute support to the project discussed in detail the series of programs initiated by the provincial government for women empowerment with direct impact in improving the life quality of families in general.

"An important aspect of women empowerment is also the fact that this has emerged to be a tool to combat issue of domestic violence," said the minister.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Poor Europe Shehla Raza European Union Married Man Euro Women Market Event Government Million

Recent Stories

Former rulers wasted national exchequer in securit ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police busted Intra-provincial dacoit g ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate condole with Rafi ..

2 minutes ago

RT Editor-in-Chief Says Injured Correspondent in C ..

2 minutes ago

British rail franchise to be renationalised: govt

8 minutes ago

Health care in America: For one family, a $300,000 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.