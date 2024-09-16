Karim Congratulates All Muslims On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 08:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday extended warm greetings to Muslims around the world on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
In his message, Karim said that the Prophet's birth is a blessing not only for Muslims but for the entire universe, as it marked the beginning of the end of ignorance and darkness. He emphasized the need for Muslims to follow the Prophet's teachings to promote unity, harmony, and tolerance.
Karim described the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a "mercy for all the worlds" and urged Muslims to embrace qualities like forgiveness, tolerance, and religious tolerance by following the Prophet's Uswa-e-Husna. He said that by doing so, Muslims can achieve success in this world and the hereafter and create a truly welfare-oriented society.
The PML-N leader's message comes as Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with processions, prayers, and charity work.
