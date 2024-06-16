Karim Congratulates Mulim Ummah On Occasion Of Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In statement issued here, he said that the day of Eid-ul-Azha teaches Muslims about sacrifice, the real message of Eid was to serve the people of God and to share the happiness with the poor, the helpless and the orphans.
The leadership of Muslim League (N) is trying to get the country out of crises, he said.
He said that Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) set a great example by offering his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) for sacrifice on the command of Allah.
On Eid-ul-Azha, one has to pledge to sacrifice lies, hypocrisy and backbiting forever, he said.
He said that the leadership of PML-N has always prioritized the wider interest of the country over political and personal interests saying that even today, our leadership was trying to take the country out of crisis and on the path of development and we would definitely succeed in this regard.
He said that as a nation there was a need to forget mutual grudges and differences and promote the spirit of brotherhood and love, today gives the message of self-denial, personal ego and self-sacrifice and working for the development of the country with the spirit of self-sacrifice, brotherhood and unity.
Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that on the happy and blessed occasion of Eid, we have to pledge to make the service of the poor and helpless humanity the motto of our lives.
At the same time, we must remember the solidarity and sacrifice with the oppressed people of the world, especially Kashmir and Palestine.
Recent Stories
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preliminary medical exam abuse of child before murder3 minutes ago
-
Governor Mandukhail congratulates to Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Azha43 minutes ago
-
PM calls Acting President of Iran on Eid-ul-Azha, conveys eid greetings43 minutes ago
-
Over 68% of Pakistan's land area classified as arid or semi-arid, vulnerable to desertification: Rom ..1 hour ago
-
Gilani condoles with Shiekh Mughees family1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures for Eid-ul-Azha by police2 hours ago
-
Sikh pilgrims attend religious rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib2 hours ago
-
Eid cleanliness plan finalised2 hours ago
-
Leave of dengue surveillance teams cancelled2 hours ago
-
Heat wave to persist on Eid2 hours ago
-
Medical financial assistance released for cops, their relatives2 hours ago
-
12 dead , 1587 injured in 1468 RTCs in punjab2 hours ago