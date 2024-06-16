Karim congratulates Mulim Ummah on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central senior leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In statement issued here, he said that the day of Eid-ul-Azha teaches Muslims about sacrifice, the real message of Eid was to serve the people of God and to share the happiness with the poor, the helpless and the orphans.

The leadership of Muslim League (N) is trying to get the country out of crises, he said.

He said that Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) set a great example by offering his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) for sacrifice on the command of Allah.

On Eid-ul-Azha, one has to pledge to sacrifice lies, hypocrisy and backbiting forever, he said.

He said that the leadership of PML-N has always prioritized the wider interest of the country over political and personal interests saying that even today, our leadership was trying to take the country out of crisis and on the path of development and we would definitely succeed in this regard.

He said that as a nation there was a need to forget mutual grudges and differences and promote the spirit of brotherhood and love, today gives the message of self-denial, personal ego and self-sacrifice and working for the development of the country with the spirit of self-sacrifice, brotherhood and unity.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that on the happy and blessed occasion of Eid, we have to pledge to make the service of the poor and helpless humanity the motto of our lives.

At the same time, we must remember the solidarity and sacrifice with the oppressed people of the world, especially Kashmir and Palestine.