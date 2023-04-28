(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the PML-N and other allied parties believed in the supremacy of the Parliament and the strength of democracy.

He said that 180 members of Parliament have shown their confidence in the prime minister and have proved that the members of the assembly stand by the side of the prime minister beyond their political affiliation.

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, we congratulated the prime minister for taking the vote of confidence.

He said that due to the bad economic condition, the country could not afford general elections and all political parties agreed to hold general elections at a scheduled time.

PTI does not want elections but wants to create chaos and anarchy in the country. he said.

He said that all the political leadership was united and agreed on the position of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to empower the Parliament.