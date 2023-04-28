UrduPoint.com

Karim Congratulates PM's For Taking Vote Of Confidence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Karim congratulates PM's for taking vote of confidence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the PML-N and other allied parties believed in the supremacy of the Parliament and the strength of democracy.

He said that 180 members of Parliament have shown their confidence in the prime minister and have proved that the members of the assembly stand by the side of the prime minister beyond their political affiliation.

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, we congratulated the prime minister for taking the vote of confidence.

He said that due to the bad economic condition, the country could not afford general elections and all political parties agreed to hold general elections at a scheduled time.

PTI does not want elections but wants to create chaos and anarchy in the country. he said.

He said that all the political leadership was united and agreed on the position of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to empower the Parliament.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Democracy Vote Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

14 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

20 minutes ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

20 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

25 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

25 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.