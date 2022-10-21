Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that the steps taken by Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Governor Punjab to solve problems of Balochistan students were proved as a positive sign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that the steps taken by Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Governor Punjab to solve problems of Balochistan students were proved as a positive sign.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that Balochistan was far behind other provinces in terms of education saying that the students studying in Punjab and other provinces were facing several problems.

In this context, recently, tribal and political leader Nawabzda Haji Lashkari Raisani had met with Prime Minister in Islamabad and had informed him about the problems of students of Balochistan.

On which, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif assured to take steps on priority basis to solve the problems of students of Baluchistan and also announced scholarship for students of the province.

He said that the steps taken by the Prime Minister and the Governor of Punjab to solve the problems of students of Balochistan, studying in higher educational institutions of Punjab, was a positive step which would provide facilities to the students of Balochistan and they could be able to use their abilities for development of the country and the province as well.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that no nation and any country could develop without education, we should equip our children with the jewel of education because tomorrow these young people have to grow up and take the reins of the country and the nation.