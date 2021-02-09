Karim directs speedy economic revitalization of N.Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhunkhwa on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Tuesday directed speedy completion of the Economic Revitalization of Merged Districts to usher an era of socio-economic uplift in the region.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting economic development of North Waziristan here.

During meeting, he was given special briefing regarding ongoing economic revitalization programme in North Waziristan and told him about future strategy. Beside, Department of Relief and Settlement, the representatives of SMEDA and district administration of North Waziristan attended the meeting.

Talking to participants, the Special Assistant to KP CM directed speedy completion of the economic revitalization programme in the district and conducting of survey about estimated losses of the business community to provide them compensation as soon as possible.

The initiative of the government, he said would help promote trading activities in district North Waziristan.

He further directed district administration to ensure transparency while taking all necessary steps in this regard to compensate affected traders and address their deprivations on time.