Karim Hails Political Parties On Dissolution Of NA As Per Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday said that the leadership of the PML-N was committed to hold general elections after dissolving National Assembly on time

Because the party considered the people as the source of power and accepting the decision of the people was a form of discrimination, all the political parties deserved congratulations on the completion of the term of the democratic government, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Muslim League-N workers called on him on Friday.

He said that Muslim League-N was a political party that believed in the construction, development, prosperity and service of the country and the nation saying that Party leader Nawaz Sharif was trusted by people and foreign countries and in difficult times, financial, People support Pakistan in getting out of crises by cooperating.

In this difficult time, the party leaders made difficult decisions by putting their politics at stake and giving priority to the state, he said.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that party president Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif fought day and night for the development and prosperity of the country and also increased the country's foreign exchange reserves.

While earlier, due to the incompetence and failed policies of those who raised the voices of thieves, the country and the nation, including the country's economy, continued to reach the point of destruction, he said.

He said that in this difficult time, Muslim League (N) was the only political party that could take Pakistan out of all ongoing crises and move towards development.

Muslim League (N)'s fight is not with any political party, but with poverty, inflation and unemployment, without its elimination, we cannot progress in any case, he maintained.

He said that after the dissolution of the assembly by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Muslim League (N) would soon start its regular election campaign to fully participate in the general elections in the country.

