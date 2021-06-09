Karim inspects work on Pehur Canal project

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industry and Commerce, Abdul Karim on Wednesday visited the Pehur High Level Extension Canal Swabi project and inspected the ongoing development work.

The Special Assistant said he inspected the ongoing extension work on the canal for about one kilometer and expressed satisfaction over quality of work.

The ongoing uplift work, he said would also widen the road on both sides and 195 cusecs of more water would be distributed onward in the areas.

"The Chief Minister was taking personal interest in the construction of this canal and I have been directed to inform him about shortcomings and quality of the project".

The Special Assistant to CM, Abdul Karim thanked the contractors and officials concerned for the speedy and quality work and said that the problems encountered in construction of the canal should be brought to his notice immediately.

He said by the grace of Allah Almighty, the Pehur Canal will be completed before the stipulated time of March 2023.

After completion, about 30000 acres of land up to Jalbai and Nandrak Command Area will be irrigated which enabling the farmers to cultivate crops three times per year.

With the completion of the Pehur Canal project, he said the provincial government would achieve another milestone in terms of providing best services to the masses.