UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karim Khalili Arriving On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:20 PM

Karim Khalili arriving on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Ustad Karim Khalili, leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami, Afghanistan, along with a delegation will arrive in Islamabad on Monday on a three days visit.

During the visit, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and would meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, said Foreign office spokesperson in a press release.

"The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan's ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages," the spokesperson added.

Pakistan's fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions.

Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people.

"Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Visit All

Recent Stories

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

26 minutes ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

56 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

2 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.