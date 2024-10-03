Karim pays tribute to PM for presenting cases of Kashmir, Palestine in GA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Thursday paid tribute to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif for presenting the case of Kashmir and Palestine in a better way in the United Nations General Assembly (GA).

In his statement issued here, he said that the Prime Minister has represented the nation by giving a message to India to give a resolute response to any aggression.

The entire Pakistani nation is on the same page for the defense of the country, he said.

He said that the Prime Minister tried to wake up the world in front of the Israeli Prime Minister and the Indian leader which was followed by the entire Muslim world.

He said that the PM has won the hearts and minds of the Muslims around the world by highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people at the highest forum.

This speech reflects the true sentiments of not only the Kashmiri people but the entire Muslim Ummah, he noted