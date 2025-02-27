The sister of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, passed away on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The sister of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, passed away on Thursday.

Her funeral prayer was offered in Turdher, District Swabi, and was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.

It is noteworthy that the Special Assistant’s uncle was also passed away a day earlier.

A large number of political leaders, government officials, people of different walks of life, and local residents attended the funeral prayer of the deceased.

Meanwhile, several provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs, senior government officials, leaders of political parties and other dignitaries expressed their condolences to the Special Assistant over deaths of his sister and uncle.

They prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and for patience and strength for the bereaved family in this difficult time.