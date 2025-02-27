Karim Tordher's Sister Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 06:53 PM
The sister of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, passed away on Thursday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The sister of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, passed away on Thursday.
Her funeral prayer was offered in Turdher, District Swabi, and was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.
It is noteworthy that the Special Assistant’s uncle was also passed away a day earlier.
A large number of political leaders, government officials, people of different walks of life, and local residents attended the funeral prayer of the deceased.
Meanwhile, several provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs, senior government officials, leaders of political parties and other dignitaries expressed their condolences to the Special Assistant over deaths of his sister and uncle.
They prayed for the elevation of the deceased’s ranks and for patience and strength for the bereaved family in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics
UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony
Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far
DPO visit house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan and Ijaz Ahmed
Karim Tordher's sister passes away
DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed holds open courts
EPA elects new board, outlines future vision
DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far2 minutes ago
-
DPO visit house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan and Ijaz Ahmed2 minutes ago
-
Karim Tordher's sister passes away2 minutes ago
-
DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed holds open courts2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects9 minutes ago
-
Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed17 minutes ago
-
Modern techniques imperative to address future challenges: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF ..25 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to upgrade facilities at Allied Hospital: secretary25 minutes ago
-
Hum Log Peshawar organizes free medical camp at Edwardes College56 minutes ago
-
Art competition held, 200 students and professional participated56 minutes ago
-
Law, order to be ensured during Ramazan: DC1 hour ago