Karima Baloch’s Death Is Non-criminal, Say Toronto Police

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:12 PM

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toronto police

Investigators say that no foul play is  suspected and the family of the deceased has also been informed that it was non-criminal death.

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) Police on Wednesday said that Karima Baloch death was a non-criminal death and no foul play was suspected.

Taking to Twitter, Toronto police said: “The circumstances have been investigated and officers have determined this to be a non-criminal death and no foul play is suspected. We have updated the family,”.

Karima Baloch was located deceased in Toronto after she went missing on Sunday. The local police also shared details on Twitter for her recovery.

Karima who was known as rights activists across the world was critical of the Pakistani establishment and had been living in Canada since 2016 where she was given asylum.

She was former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation - Azad and the Baloch National Front (BNF) Balochistan and a vocal campaigner for Baloch rights and missing persons.

She was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational and influential women in 2016 for her work and campaigns.

