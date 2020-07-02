UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karimpura Bazaar Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:22 PM

Karimpura Bazaar sealed over SOPs violations

District administration Thursday sealed Karimpura Bazaar over continuous violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Thursday sealed Karimpura Bazaar over continuous violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The bazaar is situated in thick populated area inside the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that the traders of the bazaars were warned against the violation of corona preventive SOPs, but they were not adhering to them that prompted the district administration to seal the bazaar.

The area from Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) to Chowk Shadi Pir has been sealed.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged upon the traders and general public for strict adherence to the SOPs and ensure the use of safety masks while sitting in their shops and coming out of their houses. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Marriage From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

Italian marines 'entitled to immunity' in India sh ..

1 minute ago

Two-Thirds of Americans Say COVID-19 Crisis 'Getti ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.