Karimpura Bazaar sealed over SOPs violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Thursday sealed Karimpura Bazaar over continuous violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The bazaar is situated in thick populated area inside the city.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that the traders of the bazaars were warned against the violation of corona preventive SOPs, but they were not adhering to them that prompted the district administration to seal the bazaar.

The area from Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) to Chowk Shadi Pir has been sealed.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged upon the traders and general public for strict adherence to the SOPs and ensure the use of safety masks while sitting in their shops and coming out of their houses. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.