Karkay Rental Power Reference Adjourned Till Aug 26

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Karkay Rental Power reference adjourned till Aug 26

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further time to file a supplementary reference in Karkay rental power project corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further time to file a supplementary reference in Karkay rental power project corruption case.

Duty Judge Tahir Mehmood conducted hearing on a graft reference filed by NAB. Accused Laeek Ahmed was produced before the judge.

As the hearing began, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant further time to file supplementary reference which was accepted by the judge. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till August 26.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former secretary Water and Power Shahid Rafi and others had also been nominated in above rental power case.

