Karkay Rental Power reference: judicial remand of two accused extended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of two accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed and Laek Ahmed till October 31, in Karkay Rental Power reference.

The two accused were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending their remand time.

However, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf did not attend the proceeding due to permanent exemption from hearing in the case.

The court allowed the accused to leave after marking their attendance and adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding.