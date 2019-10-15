UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karkay Rental Power Reference: Judicial Remand Of Two Accused Extended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Karkay Rental Power reference: judicial remand of two accused extended

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of two accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed and Laek Ahmed till October 31, in Karkay Rental Power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of two accused including Abdul Ghani Majeed and Laek Ahmed till October 31, in Karkay Rental Power reference.

The two accused were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending their remand time.

However, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf did not attend the proceeding due to permanent exemption from hearing in the case.

The court allowed the accused to leave after marking their attendance and adjourned hearing of the case without further proceeding.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf October From Court

Recent Stories

UVAS (FSHN) students secured three positions in Al ..

3 minutes ago

World Food Day observed at UVAS

3 minutes ago

Vowda says JUI-F Chief is always available on rent

6 minutes ago

Snowden Slams Western Security Agencies for Trying ..

2 minutes ago

Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

11 minutes ago

Parliamentarians shake world conscience on Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.