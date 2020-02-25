UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karkey Rental Power Reference: Defense Counsel Prays Court Not To Take Action Against Company Employees

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Karkey rental power reference: Defense counsel prays court not to take action against company employees

The defense counsel has prayed the court not to take action against rental power employees in Karkey rental power reference filed against former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) The defense counsel has prayed the court not to take action against rental power employees in Karkey rental power reference filed against former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf.The counsel requested that an agreement was reached with the government that no action would be taken against the employees of rental power.The court ordered the defense counsel to file application in writing besides seeking reply from NAB.Judge Azam Khan of court room No 2 of Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad took up for hearing Karkey rental power reference against former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf for hearing Tuesday.

The counsel for Karkey rental power project employees appeared in the court taking the plea that agreement has been reached with the government that no action will be taken against the employees of rental power.The court directed the defense counsel to file plea in writing.The court also directed NAB to file reply till March 06The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 06.Reply from NAB could not be filed in the court on the acquittal plea of Raja Pervez Ashraf.The court directed NAB to file reply till March 12.The hearing of the petition seeking acquittal of Raja Pervez Ashraf and other co-accused was adjourned till March 12.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau March From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

55 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

BJP should prove 'normalcy' by hosting US Presiden ..

57 seconds ago

Opera star Domingo 'truly sorry' over sexual haras ..

58 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants post-arrest bail ..

1 minute ago

ATC adjourns Imran Farooq murder case hearing till ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.