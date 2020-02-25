Karkey rental power reference: Defense counsel prays court not to take action against company employees

The defense counsel has prayed the court not to take action against rental power employees in Karkey rental power reference filed against former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) The defense counsel has prayed the court not to take action against rental power employees in Karkey rental power reference filed against former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf.The counsel requested that an agreement was reached with the government that no action would be taken against the employees of rental power.The court ordered the defense counsel to file application in writing besides seeking reply from NAB.Judge Azam Khan of court room No 2 of Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad took up for hearing Karkey rental power reference against former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf for hearing Tuesday.

The counsel for Karkey rental power project employees appeared in the court taking the plea that agreement has been reached with the government that no action will be taken against the employees of rental power.The court directed the defense counsel to file plea in writing.The court also directed NAB to file reply till March 06The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 06.Reply from NAB could not be filed in the court on the acquittal plea of Raja Pervez Ashraf.The court directed NAB to file reply till March 12.The hearing of the petition seeking acquittal of Raja Pervez Ashraf and other co-accused was adjourned till March 12.