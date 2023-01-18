Karkhano Market cleared of encroachments

District administration Peshawar and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation demolished encroachments erected outside markets in Karkhano Bazaar here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation demolished encroachments erected outside markets in Karkhano Bazaar here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sumera Saba along with officers of PDA carried out a joint anti-encroachment operation in Karkhano Market, the biggest shopping centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the operation encroachments erected outside and other illegal constructions were demolished through heavy machinery.

A heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

It was the second similar grand anti-encroachment carried out in the bazaar a few weeks back during which all illegal encroachment were demolished, but some elements have once again erected them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has said that the ongoing indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue and stern action will be taken against those re-erecting encroachments.