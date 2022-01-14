UrduPoint.com

Karman Bangash Takes Notice Of Torture Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Karman Bangash takes notice of torture case

Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Friday took notice of incident regarding torture of chairman of University of Peshawar journalism department and sought a report from the administration of the university

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister said that teachers were like our spiritual father and guaranteed the bright future of the country, adding action would be taken against the persons involved.

He said that it was the duty of all individuals of the society to respect teachers who played key role in preparing students for future's responsibilities.

