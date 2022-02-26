Karot Hydropower project wins NFEH CSR award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Karot Hydropower project was awarded with National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) CSR award to recognize and appreciate the efforts due to its unwavering commitment towards community development and corporate social responsibility as well as biodiversity management.

NFEH is affiliated with the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP), the Ministry of Climate Change, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development and other government departments, said a news release issued here Saturday.

Karot Hydropower Project is the first large-scaled hydropower project under CPEC having a total installed capacity of 720MW, which would lead to an expected reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 3.5 million tons annually. It is going to achieve the COD in the mid of 2022.

NFEH organizes CSR awards every year, under an independent jury panel, the governing body of NFEH, and CSR Club Pakistan, to recognize and appreciate the efforts of organizations that have a positive impact on the environment and society at large.

The award was received by N.A Zuberi, Senior Advisor of CSAIL on behalf of KPCL. The NFEH has appreciated KPCL's contribution and welcomed its participation in the International CSR Summit 2022. N.A Zuberi delivered a presentation about the construction progress, CSR activities, and Environmental and Social Management at Karot Hydropower Project and appreciated the NFEH for holding the International CSR Summit.

He highlighted KPCL's steadfast commitment to community development, social awareness, and stakeholder participation at the Project.

It is the second time this year that KPCL has been acknowledged for its CSR efforts, as it was awarded the NEPRA CSR STALWART Award this January.

The KPCL ensures its commitment to the community with the basic principles of philanthropy, ethical, legal, and economic responsibilities and focuses on the core areas such as health, education, infrastructure development, and supply of drinking water. KPCL is implementing a Community Investment Plan (CIP) for the social uplift of the local community around the Project.

Under the CIP, the KPCL has completed 11 projects both in Punjab and AJK for the shared benefit and welfare of the local community around the Karot Hydropower Project.

Under the Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP), the KPCL is protecting and conserving the flora and fauna of the project area with a special focus on the conservation of species of importance. Moreover, national parks management plans and sediment mining plans will also be developed.

Awareness-raising amongst communities, community involvement and training of all relevant stakeholders is also one of the important components under the BMP.