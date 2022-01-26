Karot Power Company wins NEPRA CSR stalwart award

UrduPoint.com

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Wednesday expressed gratitude over the NEPRA's CSR Stalwart Award to the Karot Power Company, the entity for Karot hydro power project under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

In a tweet, the Chinese envoy said the company was awarded for its unwavering commitment to community development.

"By joint contribution, extensive consultation and shared benefits, CPEC is win-win cooperation", he added.

Karot hydro power plant is among the early-harvest high-priority projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. The run-of-river project has iconic importance being a source of sustainable, low-cost, clean and green energy.

The $2 billion project has entered the commissioning phase as over 95% civil and electromechanical works of 720 megawatts Karot hydro power plant have been completed.

The project is expected to become fully operational by June this year.

