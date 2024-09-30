Karsaz accident accused gets post arrest bail in drug case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved the bail application of the Karsaz accident accused of Natasha Danish in a drug case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

On August 19, a speeding Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by the accused, hit three motorcycles and another car on Karsaz Road, killing 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna as well as wounding three others.

The driver was arrested and booked for the charges.

The suspect was granted bail in the murder case earlier this month after the victims’ family pardoned them “without any blood money”. However, a judicial magistrate and a sessions court had separately rejected her bail pleas in the drug case.

While hearing the bail plea, Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha, after hearing arguments from both sides, approved Danish’s post-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs1m.