Karsaz Car accident:Jinnah Hospital’s psychiatrist report presented before court

(@Abdulla99267510)

Court remands the accused woman to police custody for one day in the case of the death of the father and daughter in the Karsaz car accident.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) A report submitted to the court by the police in the case of the fatal Karsaz road accident in Karachi has surfaced.

The incident involved the death of a father and daughter due to a car collision.

According to the report, the police requested the Jinnah Hospital’s Psychological Department to investigate the accused Natasha.

Dr. Channi Lal, a psychiatrist at Jinnah Hospital, reported that the woman is undergoing treatment at the Psychological Department. She is confused and not in a stable mental state, making her unfit to appear in court.

A high-speed car on Karsaz road in Karachi struck pedestrians, killed two people including a girl, and left five others injured.

The police arrested the woman responsible for the accident.

The incident occurred near the stadium in Karsaz, where a speeding car struck motorcyclists and then collided with another vehicle. One car was completely destroyed in the accident.

Five people were injured, and a case has been registered at Bahadurabad police station for manslaughter, negligence and compensation.

The police reports suggested that after hitting the motorcycles, the woman driver increased her speed, possibly attempting to flee, and collided with a car, leading to its destruction.

Her car also overturned, after which an angry mob attempted to surround her, but police and Rangers intervened and took her into custody.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed a silver car passing on the road, followed by the father and daughter on a motorcycle.

A white car then hit the motorcycle from behind and later collided with the silver car.

The court remanded the accused woman to police custody for one day in the case of the death of the father and daughter in the Karsaz car accident.

During the hearing in the Karachi City Court, the police did not present the accused, but the investigation officer sought a seven-day physical remand.

The investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Amir Altaf, also submitted a temporary medical report, explaining the absence of the accused in court.

The accused’s lawyer requested bail, arguing that her client is mentally ill and undergoing treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

The court responded that bail cannot be granted without the accused’s appearance and added that this court is a special magistrate and does not have the authority to grant bail. Therefore, a one-day remand was granted.

The court ordered that the accused be presented before the relevant court the following day, and if she is unable to appear, a proper medical certificate should be submitted.

The court asked the investigation officer whether the accused’s driver’s license was seized at the time of her arrest.

The officer responded with a shake of his head, indicating no. The lawyer then stated that her client possessed a UK driver’s license, not a Pakistani one, to which the court questioned the validity of a UK license in Pakistan.

The court adjourned the hearing, and ordered the accused’s appearance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, DIG East stated that the CCTV video clearly showed the negligence of the accused.

They are awaiting the results of samples collected from the accused and are gathering more CCTV footage of the incident, said the DIG.