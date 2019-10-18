UrduPoint.com
Karsaz Tragedy, A Black Chapter Of Country's History; Asfandyar Wali

Fri 18th October 2019

Karsaz tragedy, a black chapter of country's history; Asfandyar Wali

President of Awami National PartyAsfandyar Wali Khan has said that Karsaz tragedy was a black chapter as enemies of democracy massacred the humanity on this day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :President of Awami National PartyAsfandyar Wali Khan has said that Karsaz tragedy was a black chapter as enemies of democracy massacred the humanity on this day.

In a message on the eve of 12th anniversary ofthe Karsaz tragedy, the ANP leader said, the failure to arrest the perpetrators of the tragedy was a big question mark.

The establishment of peace would remain elusive in the country until the masterminds of the tragedy were not arrested, he added.

The ANP leader paid tributes to the martyrs of the democracy.

