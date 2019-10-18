President of Awami National PartyAsfandyar Wali Khan has said that Karsaz tragedy was a black chapter as enemies of democracy massacred the humanity on this day

In a message on the eve of 12th anniversary ofthe Karsaz tragedy, the ANP leader said, the failure to arrest the perpetrators of the tragedy was a big question mark.

The establishment of peace would remain elusive in the country until the masterminds of the tragedy were not arrested, he added.

The ANP leader paid tributes to the martyrs of the democracy.