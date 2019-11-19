Kartarpur Corridor, a message of peace and love: Ali Muhammad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a first great historical decision to bring peace in the region by paving the way for Sikh pilgrims to freely visit their religion's holiest place.

"Opening of way to access Kartarpur is a testimony of our commitment towards peace in the region," he said while addressing the 24 member sikh yatri delegation who called on him here in his chamber, said a press release issued here.

He welcomed and congratulated the participants of the delegation on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. He said it was evident that opening of this important and religious place of sikh community was a strong peace message for those who played blame game to damage image of Pakistan.

After a hard struggle by the prime minister and his team, in future , hate spread during decades earlier, due to variety of political reasons must be calm down, he added.

"We believe that road to prosperity and bright future of our coming generation lies in peace and trade and that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence will provide us an opportunity to work for larger interests of people of the sub-continent," he added.

It was a dream of Prime Minister, Imran Khan that prosperity, harmony and love could be brought easily in the world, if we adopted teaching of Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and gave respect to human equally living in this planet, he added.

On the occasion, Chairman, Heyya Alal Falah, Sain Naeem Ahmad said the prime minister's vision to give access to Sikh community to their Holy places was a big step towards peace in the region and strong peace message to the world.

Speaking on this occasion Sikh Community thanked, Prime Minister Imran Khan who really gave a way to access their Holy places in Pakistan. They said that this great contribution might be remembered.

At the occasion Syed Irfan ul Hassni, General Secretary HAF, President, Pakistani Cultural Association Drancy, Paris,, Muhammad Naeed were also present in the meeting.