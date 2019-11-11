UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor A Road Of Peace, Love: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that Kartarpur corridor was a road to peace, love and affection and Prime Minister Imran Khan has done a marvelous job by establishing Kartarpur corridor

In a media statement, Usman Buzdar said the corridor was a bridge of improving relations between the people of two countries and Pakistan had again proved that it was desirous of peace in the region.

He maintained that inauguration of Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was a message of love and friendship from Pakistan, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan supports peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries and he was a strong torch-bearer of peace.

The chief minister said that all religious communities including the Sikhs enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan and Pakistan had again given a positive message to India by opening the Kartarpur corridor. "In fact, Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a new history and this corridor would play an important role in bridging gaps", concluded the chief minister.

