UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor Agreement Not Reached Between India, Pakistan Till Yet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Kartarpur Corridor agreement not reached between India, Pakistan till yet

18 days have remained in the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor but no agreement could be reached between India and Pakistan till yet

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) 18 days have remained in the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor but no agreement could be reached between India and Pakistan till yet.India has demanded revocation of $20 fee but Pakistan refused to accept the demand.

Pakistan has agreed on all demands made by India but $ 20 fee will be received.Pakistan is waiting for agreement draft bill from India.Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.Pakistan has completed all work from its side on the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister November All From Agreement Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Govt may detain JUI-F Chief, top leaders if talks ..

13 minutes ago

Erdogan accuses the West of 'standing by terrorist ..

53 seconds ago

Rs 3 bln subsidy allocated for cultivation of oil- ..

54 seconds ago

Withdrawing US troops enter Iraq from Syria: AFP

57 seconds ago

Shami treble leaves South Africa crumbling in foll ..

59 seconds ago

Dubai Customs launches communication EXPO countdow ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.