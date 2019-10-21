Kartarpur Corridor agreement not reached between India, Pakistan till yet

18 days have remained in the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor but no agreement could be reached between India and Pakistan till yet

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) 18 days have remained in the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor but no agreement could be reached between India and Pakistan till yet.India has demanded revocation of $20 fee but Pakistan refused to accept the demand.

Pakistan has agreed on all demands made by India but $ 20 fee will be received.Pakistan is waiting for agreement draft bill from India.Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.Pakistan has completed all work from its side on the project.